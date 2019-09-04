Burlington woman finally makes contact with her father in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is now moving north along the eastern US coast and the islands of the Bahamas are just now able to take stock of the damage left behind by the category five hurricane which hovered over the northern islands for days.

Lisa Hepfner spoke to a Burlington woman who just this morning finally heard from her father in freeport and now she’s starting to collect donations for the relief effort.

The relief effort is headquartered at the Dollface Beauty Bar on Elizabeth Street in the Village Square in Burlington… Donations will be collected there or you can send a message to Sara here.