Burlington woman charged with stunt driving in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: burlington, hamilton, police, stunt driving

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with stunt driving after police nabbed a driver going nearly double the speed limit on a Hamilton road.

Police say officers were set up for speed enforcement on Nikola Tesla Boulevard early Sunday morning when they clocked a black Infinity sedan going 116 kilometers per hour in a posted 60 kilometer zone.

The driver, a Burlington woman, was charged with stunt driving and speeding. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s licence for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.



