Burlington woman, 24, charged after e-bike rider suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ in crash

A 24-year-old woman has been charged after an e-bike rider suffered “life-altering injuries” in a collision in Milton.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 18, police were called to a crash in the northbound lanes of Trafalgar Rd. North and Lower Base Line.

Investigators say a northbound Jeep Compass collided with the back of an e-bike being driven by a 35-year-old man from Mississauga.

The man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Haleigh Hutchinson has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in a Milton court on Dec. 16.