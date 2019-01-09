;
2017 BEA Winners
Burlington to honour Mike Taylor with key to city

The late Mike Taylor, of Walk of the Earth, will be the first recipient of Burlington’s Key to the city initiative.

Taylor, who was also known as “Beard Guy,” will receive the award posthumously as part of a tribute concert on Sunday.

“This was a devastating and tragic loss for his family, his band, fans and the whole community,” said Mayor Marianne Meed Ward.

“Mike and his bandmates put us on the map. Acting as musical ambassadors, they not only advanced our own local culture across the country, but right here in our community too.”

Sunday’s memorial concert will include acoustic performances with Walk Off the Earth and members of Barenaked Ladies, Scott Helman and Saint Alvia among others.

It’s taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Burlington ‘s Civic Square.

The city is warning there will be several road closures in place in the area to allow for setup and clean up.

  • Brant Street, from Ontario Street to Pine Street
  • James Street, from John Street to Brant Street
  • Elgin Street, from Locust Street to Brant Street
  • Ontario Street from Brant Street to Locust Street

These closures will be in place from 3 a.m. Sunday to midnight on Monday.

 

 



