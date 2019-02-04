Burlington, Oakville make top 20 list of most romantic cities

Amazon Canada has revealed its top 20 list of the country’s most romantic cities and two Halton Region municipalities made the cut.

Oakville and Burlington took two of the tops spots, coming in at number 14 and 17 respectively.

For the seventh consecutive year, Victoria, British Columbia is crowned Canada’s Most Romantic City. LaSalle, Quebec, Fort McMurray, Alberta, North Vancouver, British Columbia, and Spruce Grove, Alberta all round out the top five.

The annual ranking is compiled by comparing sales data from January 1, 2018 to January 1, 2019 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents.

The data looks at purchases of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

Three new cities had love on the brain in 2018 as Bowmanville, Aurora, and Port Coquitlam made the cut for the first time.

The province of British Columbia leads the list with seven cities in the top 20, but Alberta and Ontario are both a close second with six cities each.

Here is Amazon Canada’s full list of Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada.