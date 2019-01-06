Burlington New Year’s Levee

The City of Burlington held it’s fourth annual new year’s levee this afternoon.

The event took place at the Art Gallery of Burlington and was hosted by Burlington Member of Parliament Karina Gould.

Gould spoke to the crowd about upcoming initiatives for 2019.

“I’ll continue to work with the new city council on some of the infrastructure projects that are important to them,” said Gould. “Working with royal Botanical Gardens on the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark and helping to continue to support the Reach Out Centre For Kids as they expand their build and their centre.”

Anyone who attended also received free access to the art gallery.