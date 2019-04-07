;
2017 BEA Winners
Burlington Native picked first overall in OHL draft by Kingston

Fifteen-year-old Burlington native Shane Wright was chosen first overall in the OHL draft by the Kingston Frontenacs, putting his name among a star studded group of current NHL stars.

Wright was the Greater Toronto Hockey League Minor Midget Triple A player of the year, producing a league leading 150 points in 72 games with 66 goals and 84 assists. He led the Don Mills Flyers through an undefeated 30-0-3 regular season. Wright earned MVP honours recording 18 points in seven OHL cup contests including an assist on the overtime winner in a dramatic 6-5 victory against the Toronto Red Wings to finish just one point shy of Connor McDavid’s 2012 record while capturing a league title and OHL cup championship.



