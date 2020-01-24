Burlington man wanted by Hamilton police in targeted home invasion

Two people have been arrested and a third suspect is still outstanding following a targeted home invasion on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say two men entered a house in the area West 5th and Garth streets shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The men confronted a resident inside the home and an argument ensued.

One of the men pulled out what was believed to be a firearm and the victim was struck over the head with the weapon.

Police say he was also sprayed with pepper spray.

The suspects stole property belonging to the homeowner and fled to an awaiting car being driven by a third person.

Officers later located the vehicle at an east-end address and two Hamilton residents, 32-year-old James Murphy and 27-year-old Carly Crease, were arrested inside.

Murphy is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, administer noxious substance, breach of probation and possession of a firearm contrary to order. Crease faces one count of robbery.

Police located a gun inside the home which is believed to be a replica firearm.

Investigators are still searching for 28-year-old Joshua Benoit, of Burlington. He is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, breach of probation, and possession of firearm contrary to order.

Police believe the incident is targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Mendes at 905-546-8967 or Det. Sgt. DelConte at 905-546-3851.