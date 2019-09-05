Burlington man identified as victim in motorcycle crash

Halton police have released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Labour Day.

Sixty-year-old Walter Ritchi died in hospital after he was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Plains Rd. East and Cedarwood Place in Burlington.

Police say the SUV was attempting to turn left and came into the path of the motorcycle.

Ritchi was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries. He died the following day as a result of head injuries.

“The family would like to extend their gratitude for the efforts of the witnesses and citizens that rushed to provide aid and support to Mr. RITCHI after the collision,” said Halton police in a news release.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.