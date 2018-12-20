Burlington man faces firearms and weapons charges
A Burlington man is facing charges as part of a weapons investigation by Halton Regional Police.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Warwick Dr. in Burlington on Wednesday.
Officers found and seized a converted .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and three knives.
The investigation included tactical officers and members of the drug and human trafficking unit.
Officers arrested Nathan Lacelle-Badcock, 21, at his workplace without incident.
He faces several weapons charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of firearms regulation.
Commenting Guidelines