Burlington man faces firearms and weapons charges

A Burlington man is facing charges as part of a weapons investigation by Halton Regional Police.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Warwick Dr. in Burlington on Wednesday.

Officers found and seized a converted .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and three knives.

The investigation included tactical officers and members of the drug and human trafficking unit.

Officers arrested Nathan Lacelle-Badcock, 21, at his workplace without incident.

He faces several weapons charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of firearms regulation.