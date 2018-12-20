;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington man faces firearms and weapons charges

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, firearms, halton regional police, weapons

 

A Burlington man is facing charges as part of a weapons investigation by Halton Regional Police.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Warwick Dr. in Burlington on Wednesday.

Officers found and seized a converted .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and three knives.

The investigation included tactical officers and members of the drug and human trafficking unit.

Officers arrested Nathan Lacelle-Badcock, 21, at his workplace without incident.

He faces several weapons charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of firearms regulation.



LATEST STORIES

Burlington man faces firearms and weapons charges

Police arrest disqualified driver spotted behind the wheel

Record wildfires tops list of Canada's top weather stories

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php