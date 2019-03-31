;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington man dies following early Saturday crash

Posted:
Category: News, Peel
Tags: burlington, car crash, crash, lakeshore blvd, mississauga, peel regional police, port credit


Peel Regional Police say a 38 year old Burlington man was driving Eastbound on Lakeshore Blvd. in Mississauga at 2:30 a.m, when he lost control of his vehicle.

They say the driver was taken to hospital after being thrown from his car, and was later pronounced dead.

Police say he was the only person in the car, and  no pedestrians were harmed.

Because of the way the car came apart, police believe speed was a factor, but it won’t be known until the Major Collision Bureau does a full investigation.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Burlington man dies following early Saturday crash

Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis leads Forge FC

The 125th Anniversary of the Around the Bay Road Race

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php