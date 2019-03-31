Burlington man dies following early Saturday crash

Peel Regional Police say a 38 year old Burlington man was driving Eastbound on Lakeshore Blvd. in Mississauga at 2:30 a.m, when he lost control of his vehicle.

They say the driver was taken to hospital after being thrown from his car, and was later pronounced dead.

Police say he was the only person in the car, and no pedestrians were harmed.

Because of the way the car came apart, police believe speed was a factor, but it won’t be known until the Major Collision Bureau does a full investigation.