A 32 year old man dead after a shootout with police at a Burlington gas station

The special investigations unit has taken on the case of a police-involved shooting that left a 32 year old man dead. It happened at the ESSO gas bar at Appleby line and Harvester. It all started when the OPP were trying to find a man who left the scene of a crash on the QEW. They say he came and hid in a Circle K bathroom. Police went in the man came out, and that’s when shots were fired. The body of a 32 year old man was removed from the convenience store at the ESSO gas station.

It all started around 4:30 in the morning the OPP were looking for a man involved in a crash that left this car severely damaged on the QEW at Burloak. Police say the man took off and that they were led here to Appleby line and Harvester after 5:30 am.

That’s when a call came in about a suspicious man hiding in the bathroom. When the man exited the bathroom there was an exchange of gunfire between him and five police officers. The SIU say the 32 year old was killed and two Halton police officers were shot. They were rushed to the Hamilton trauma centre. SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon says they are collecting video surveillance and witness statements.

“Understanding what transpired between the man and police is part of the SIU’s ongoing investigation”.

The SIU is called into investigate reports involving police that involve serious injury, allegation of sexual assault or in this case death. The SIU say they will identify the 32 year old man who was killed once they’ve notified all of his family. SIU are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Halton regional Police Chief Steve Tanner writes “Today and every day we should all be thankful for our brave first responders. Thankfully in this situation our two police officers will recover from serious but non life-threatening gun shot wounds”.

Chief Greg Sage of Halton region paramedic services posted this “Very difficult night for our colleagues Halton police. Spoke to Chief Tanner this morning to send thoughts for a speedy recovery to the injured officers. All paramedics have an immense respect for the role police officers play in our community everyday.

Halton’s former deputy Chief Carol Crowe says “My heart sank when I saw this. Our officers risk their lives each and every day to keep our community safe. Please pray for all of them, especially those involved and injured in this horrific incident #heroes in life”.

Other police forces are passing along encouraging messages “Please join the Niagara regional police force as we send well wishes to the Halton police and their officers injured in the line of duty and all those involved in this incident”.