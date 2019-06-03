;
Burlington duo arrested for drug trafficking in Hamilton

Two Burlington residents have been arrested after witnesses called police to report a suspected impaired driver on the Hamilton Mountain.

Officers were called to a restaurant near Upper James St. and Stone Church Rd. around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They were told a woman was currently in the parking lot “swaying back and forth” after she parked her vehicle incorrectly in the lot.

Officers arrived on scene and found the woman sitting behind the steering wheel and a man in the passenger seat. Police say the pair was removed from the vehicle after officers spotted a bottle of alcohol with the seal broken in the front seat.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered 117 grams of methamphetamine. They also located 14 Ritalin pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sarach Rajczak-McGuigan, 31, and Adam Dezic, 28, are facing drug trafficking charges.

Investigators say drug and alcohol impairment was ruled out.



