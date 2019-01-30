Burlington dad whose 3-year-old son died in hot car gets absolute discharge

A Burlington father who left his three-year-old son inside a hot car last year has received an absolute discharge in the case of his son’s death.

According to The Toronto Star, a Milton judge said 38-year-old Shaun Pennell’s family has suffered so much and continues to suffer.

Pennell appeared in court on Jan. 29 and pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life to his son, Wyatt.

The child died from hyperthermia after being left in a hot vehicle in May 2018. Pennell was supposed to drop his son off at daycare that morning but forgot he was in the vehicle and drove to work in Burlington.

Wyatt was pronounced dead after he was found inside the vehicle around 5:30 p.m.- nearly eight hours after his father arrived at work.

On Tuesday, the judge said there was no reason for Pennell to be harshly sentenced given the tragic circumstances. Justice Baldwin said she was impressed that Pennell wants to develop technology to prevent similar tragedies.