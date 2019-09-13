Burlington cyclist seriously injured after being hit by pick-up truck

On Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m, Halton Regional Police were called to a QEW off-ramp in Burlington for a report of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews treated the 35 year old Burlington cyclist and transported him to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit determined that a Dodge Ram pick-up truck pulling an enclosed trailer exited the Queen Elizabeth Way off-ramp and was attempting to turn east onto Fairview St. The cyclist was travelling westbound on the sidewalk and collided with the trailer in the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge, a 60 year old male from the Bancroft area remained on scene.

Police urge any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash camera footage, to contact investigators at (905) 825-4747 extension 5065.