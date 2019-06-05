;
2017 BEA Winners
‘Burlassic Park’ moves location for Games 3 and 4

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton, Local
Tags: Burlassic Park, burlington, city of burlington, halton, halton region


The city of Burlington has announced it will be moving the location of the popular ‘Burlassic Park’ viewing party due to construction at city hall.

The city has been hosting the free event for fans to watch the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals.

City officials say the location is being moved from Civic Square outside of Burlington City Hall to the Central Park Bandshell for Games 3 and 4. Viewing parties for Games 5, 6 and 7 will be back at Civic Square in downtown Burlington.

Thousands of fans filled ‘Burlassic Park’ for the Games 1 and 2 of the championship series.

The viewing party for Wednesday’s game is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.



