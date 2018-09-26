Burger King bandit sought by police in Oakville

Halton police are searching for a thief who was captured on a surveillance camera breaking into an Oakville restaurant.

It happened at the Burger King at 2460 Winston Churchill Blvd. on Sept. 18.

Police say the video shows a man prying open the drive-thru window around 3 a.m.

He climbed inside and stole some cash before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as 25 to 35 years of age, with an average build, dark hair, and dark stubble on his face. He was wearing dark coloured pants and a shirt with the word ‘Affliction’ on the back. He was also wearing one red and one dark colour glove and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at 905-825-477, ext. 2278.