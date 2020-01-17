Bullet found lodged in the front door of Stoney Creek home

Hamilton police are asking residents in a Stoney Creek neighbourhood to check their security cameras after a bullet was found lodged in the front door of a home.

Officers responded to the area of Celtic Dr. and Carpenter Ave. for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say residents in the area reported hearing what sounded like two gunshots.

Witnesses also saw someone running south on Celtic Dr. and then east on Carpenter Ave. Police describe the suspect as being “younger”, having a slim build, and was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators say the suspect was captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Knowles at 905-546-2917 or Act. Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.