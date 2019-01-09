Bulldogs trade Nicolas Mattinen to Oshawa Generals

The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded defenceman Nicolas Mattinen to the Oshawa Generals.

“Nicolas was an integral part of our 2018 OHL Championship,” said Bulldogs President and General Manager Steve Staios.

“He is a tremendous young man who has a very bright future.”

Mattinen was a part of the Bulldogs 2018 OHL Championship team and contributed seven points in the playoffs

The Bulldogs will receive left-winger Eric Henderson, a second-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2022 in return.

Henderson is from Kingsville, Ontario and has 11 goals and 19 assists in 40 games with the Generals this season.