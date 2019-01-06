Bulldogs trade MacKenzie Entwistle

The Hamilton Bulldogs have traded their captain and one of the most talked about players on the Canadian Junior Team. MacKenzie Entwistle is headed to Guelph.

The Bulldogs were surprised but because of where Hamilton sits in the Eastern Conference, 8th place out of 10 teams, General Manager Steve Staios was listening to offers from other teams around the OHL.

Entwistle played 4 seasons for the Bulldogs and was a key piece on the 2018 OHL championship team.

The Guelph Storm traded five draft picks for Entwistle.

Justin Dunk has more on the trade.