Bulldogs Chat

New captain of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Matthew Strome, had a couple goals this past weekend to lead Hamilton to a couple wins. This team looks different after the trade deadline last week, and even though they still have a veteran like Strome, they also have plenty of young faces going forward as they continue to push for a playoff spot. To take us through the changing of the guard some what, we welcomed the man who is making those decision- President and GM Steve Staios.