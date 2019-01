It is the return of our Bulldogs Chat after a holiday break. They had a pretty good weekend capturing 5 of 6 points with wins over Kingston and Sarnia. Arthur Kaliev continues to do his thing scoring twice in their win over the Sarnia Sting. Yesterday, he received player of the week honours recording 11 points in 4 games. To tee up their three games this week we welcomed Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Dave Matsos.