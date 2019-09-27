Building owners fined for fire code violations

Owners of a two storey lodging house near Mohawk College were convicted of six fire code violations and one count of failure to comply with an inspection order.

The violations included failing to provide a secondary exit, proper fire separations, exit signs and interconnected smoke alarm system.

They were fined a total of $13 200.

Building owners or occupants who have any questions or concerns regarding fire safety are encouraged to contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Hamilton Fire Department at 905 546-2424 ext. 1380