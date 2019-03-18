Budget Interrupted by Scandal

Another cabinet shuffle will kick off the work week in Ottawa, the third such shake up for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in less than six months.

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moved Jody Wilson-Raybould to Veterans Affairs from the Justice Portfolio, and made additional changes earlier this month after Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet amid the ongoing SNC Lavalin controversy.

Shortly afterwards, Jane Philpott resigned her post as Treasury Board President, saying she’d lost confidence in the government over its handling of the issue.

To talk about what we can expect in the coming days in the nations capital we are joined tonight by political contributor Keith Leslie.