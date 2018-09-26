;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Buckle up! OPP launches annual seatbelt campaign

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: ontario provincial police, opp, seatbelt

OPPseatbelt

Ontario Provincial Police is kicking off their annual fall seatbelt campaign.

Officers will be out on patrol and conducting seat belt checks starting Wednesday morning. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the seatbelt is the first thing people should put on when they get inside their vehicle.

Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt will face a fine of $240 and two demerit points.

“It’s the best piece of insurance. It’s going to keep you in position so that you can take advantage of all the other safety systems in place in the vehicle,” said Schmidt.

So far in 2018, 34 people have died on Ontario roadways in collisions where the driver or passengers were not properly buckled up.

“It’s such a simple thing and yet people still neglect to put it on,” said Schmidt.

Police say about 93 per cent of people do wear their seatbelt but the 7 per cent who don’t, account for 40 per cent of the fatalities on the roadways.



LATEST STORIES

Buckle up! OPP launches annual seatbelt campaign

Burger King bandit sought by police in Oakville

Final trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php