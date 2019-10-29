Bryan Adams to headline New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls

Bryan Adams will headline the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Niagara Falls along side Juno award winning band Walk Off the Earth.

Canada’s longest running New Year’s Eve concert series will kick off at 8:30 p.m. from Queen Victoria Park. The free outdoor celebration will feature two firework displays, one at 9:15 p.m. and the second will ring in the New Year as the clock strikes midnight.

“New Year’s Eve Falls-side never disappoints and this year we invite you to keep up the tradition of celebrating with us from wherever you are, all over Canada! Nothing beats being here in person of course, celebrating at the site of our natural wonder, or the amazing bands and entertainment! We promise that this year’s show will have the stuff of memories that will last the whole year through!” Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati.

For more information visit Niagara Parks: niagaraparks.com/nye.