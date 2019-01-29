;
Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

An alleged serial killer accused of murdering men who went missing from Toronto’s gay village has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 in his Thorncliffe Park apartment.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper had been set to stand trial next year but entered the guilty plea shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 in a Toronto courtroom.

Police recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a home in Toronto where McArthur worked as a landscaper while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

Investigators identified the alleged victims as Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The men were reported missing from the gay village between 2010 and 2017.

McArthur is set to be sentenced on Feb. 4.



