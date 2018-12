Brothers Accused of Murdering Mississauga Teen in Court

Two brothers charged in the murder of a 14-year-old Mississauga boy are scheduled to appear in court today.

Riley Driver-Martin was found dead in Mississauga’s Meadow Park on Dec. 7.

Nicholas Mahabir and Mark Mahabir, both 20, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not revealed a motive for the murder or how Driver-Martin was killed.

The twins will appear in court separately.