;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brooke Henderson named CP female athlete of the year

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Sports
Tags: Athlete of the Year, Brooke Henderson, Canadian Press, cp, LPGA

Golfer Brooke Henderson has been named the Canadian Press female athlete of the year after winning the Bobbie Rosenfield Award.

The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont. has won the award in three of the last four years. She picked up 30 of 54 votes (55.6 per cent) in a poll of broadcasters and editors from across the country.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond and short-track speedskater Kim Boutin were tied for second with 10 votes apiece.

Henderson became the first Canadian to win the CP Women’s Open since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973. She won twice on the LPGA Tour last season and finished ninth in the world rankings.



LATEST STORIES

Brooke Henderson named CP female athlete of the year

Boxing Day deals and difficulties

Graemazing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php