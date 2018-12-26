Brooke Henderson named CP female athlete of the year

Golfer Brooke Henderson has been named the Canadian Press female athlete of the year after winning the Bobbie Rosenfield Award.

The 21-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont. has won the award in three of the last four years. She picked up 30 of 54 votes (55.6 per cent) in a poll of broadcasters and editors from across the country.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond and short-track speedskater Kim Boutin were tied for second with 10 votes apiece.

Henderson became the first Canadian to win the CP Women’s Open since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973. She won twice on the LPGA Tour last season and finished ninth in the world rankings.