Bronze Wings Replaced

A local group replaced an iconic Airforce symbol on the grave of a fallen World War Two veteran that had been vandalized last year.

A special ceremony was held in Hamilton today, for the family where they saw the Bronze Wings for the first time.

The family of a fallen world war two veteran and the north wall riders association stood together today to honour the life of a soldier.

The ceremony was held to unveil these Bronze Airforce Wings re-created after the original wings were stolen last November.

Sergeant Harold Saunders, a First Class Stationary Engineer in world war two, later joined the airforce before he died in 2008.

His family had his beloved Airforce Wings attached to his grave at White Chapel Cemetery in Hamilton.

When Don Jackson and members of the north wall riders association a group dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, learned about the stolen wings they offered to help.

It was an emotional day, memories of the soldier’s life and dedication to a country he was proud to serve.

The new wings are identical to those that were taken.

The family expressed their gratitude to members of the association for their support.