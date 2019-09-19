Bronze and copper lamppost stolen from St. Catharines church

Niagara police are appealing to the public for information after a number of items were stolen from a St. Catharines church.

Earlier this month, police began investigating “multiple theft and mischief incidents” at the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria at 3 Lyman St.

Police say among the stolen items is a large bronze and copper lamppost. Investigators believe it was taken sometime between Sept. 9 and 10.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have information about these incidents to contact police.