Brock University steps up security ahead of homecoming weekend

Brock University says they’ll be stepping up security in preparation for homecoming weekend. This after last years celebrations left neighbours with a bad taste in their mouths.

Last year around 400 students packed Winterberry blvd for a massive homecoming party. Prompting complaints of noise, property damage and littering.

Brock University says volunteers have been visiting student houses and speaking to students ahead of the weekend. The university has also hired additional Niagara Regional Police officers for key weekends in September.



