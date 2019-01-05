Brock University professor returns to work after sexual harassment investigation

Brock University says history professor David Schimmelpenninck is back to work after an internal investigation by the university found that he gave a female student alcohol and inappropriately touched her 2 years ago.

The university is distancing itself from the decision saying an arbitrator appointed by the ministry of labour is the one who made the call.

Brock University says Schimmelpenninck hasn’t been teaching since 2016 as a result of discipline following the sexual harassment investigation, as well as for related health issues and accrued academic leave.

Formal charges were never laid.

The school says he will begin teaching an elective second year course this month.

In a statement Brock says it has put in place a set of conditions associated with the professors return to the classroom. The university says the professor has agreed to these conditions and undertaken steps to meet them, including completing coaching for respectful workplace practices.

Brock University says the 2016 incident was a difficult chapter for the school community, adding that a human rights task force made up of students, faculty, staff and members of the public spent a year reviewing all policies and procedures that deal with sexual harassment and unprofessional behaviour. Its recommendations were used to update policies.