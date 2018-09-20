Brock University investigates a serious beating of a student on campus

A Brock University student was left with a broken jaw after a fight on campus over the weekend and it was all caught on camera.

18-year old Conner Snider says he was attacked, knocked uncouncious and then kicked while on the ground.

It happened Saturday night on the Brock campus outside one of the residences.

“I just kind of blacked out and I woke up in the ambulance and it turns out I had been sucker punched from behind and I had broken 2 bones in my jaw.”

He had surgery to repair it and his mouth will be wired shut for the next several weeks.

“Watching the video of them chasing him and he is trying to get away and then the next video of him being punched and then kicked while on the ground was very upsetting. It is still upsetting, I have watched it a million times frame by frame because I am going to find every one of them.” Jennifer Snider, mother.

He says he recognized a few of them from playing hockey. The group that attacked him weren’t Brock students.

Brock University says it’s aware of the incident and that campus security is investigating along with the Niagara Regional Police.

Jennifer says despite how difficult it is to watch the videos and look at the pictures she wants anyone that captured the incident on their cellphone to pass it along so they identify the people involved.

Conner says he is hoping to return to school in the next week and is looking forward to getting back to his classes and his friends.