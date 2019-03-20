Brock University holds Christchurch vigil

Brock University staff and students came together for a vigil today to honour the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

The ceremony was open to everyone and students are still reacting to the loss.

An act of terror, 50 Muslim worshipers were gunned down and killed, many more wounded at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last week, the country’s deadliest shooting.

Today, more than 200 people joined together in solidarity at Brock University to honour the victims and their families.

Leela Madhavarau is the Director of Human Rights and Equity at Brock. she says the actions are simple. Jannat Al-Firdous was on her way to class when the attacks happened, so like many others, she came to find peace at today’s ceremony.

There was a moment of silence to remember and reflect.

There were a number of speakers, including University President Gervan Fearon.

Today’s event was about embracing our differences and creating an atmosphere of peace and unity. To keep the conversation going, a panel discussion will take place next week challenging Islamophobia.