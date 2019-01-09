Brock cancels course that was to be taught by disgraced professor

Brock University has cancelled the upcoming history course that was going to be taught by David Schimmelpenninck.

Schimmelpenninck was found guilty of sexual harassment in an internal investigation at the school.

The investigation found he gave a female student alcohol and inappropriately touched her.

He hasn’t been teaching since 2016 but was poised to return to teach an elective second-year course this week.

After widespread criticism on the decision to have Schimmelpenninck return, the university announced Wednesday that the course had been cancelled.

The school released a statement on the matter saying:

“The University takes very seriously the right of every member of the Brock community to work and study in a respectful and safe environment. Brock will be accelerating the previously scheduled review of its Sexual Violence and Harassment Policy.”

The school says the decision to bring Schimmelpenninck back was made by an arbitrator appointed by the Ministy of Labour.