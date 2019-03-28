Bringing Barton Back

Like Stelco, Westinghouse was synonymous with Hamilton’s strong industrial past.

Now, a developer is working to revive the company’s main office tower in the heart of the city’s east end in hopes of breathing life back into the neighbourhood.

Meir Dick and Electric City Developments are looking to jolt the former Westinghouse headquarters back to life.

After buying the building for $2.6-million in 2017 and spending $13-million in renovations, priceless features of the 102 year old building were uncovered everyday.

With 50,000 square feet of office space available, the new Westinghouse hopes to be the symbol of similar changes across Barton street.

Westinghouse HQ is a massive project, but it’s one of many projects working to revitalize Barton street.

Dan Banko is among 10 Hamilton-based owners working to open the latest venue Mosaic on what’s long been a troubled area.

Speaking of support, the city is offering several financial incentives to encourage businesses to head east, with tax grants among the most appealing.

With several businesses seemingly taking advantage, the city hopes it’s enough to bring Barton back.

It’s not just about renovating old buildings. The Barton Street BIA has initiated a string of events including opening some new businesses until 9pm to attract more foot traffic to the area.