Brief respite for Aussie firefighters

Temperatures are somewhat cooler and there is some light rain in Australia today giving firefighters a much-needed break. These conditions won’t last long however. By the weekend, the severe fire threat will return with very high temperatures and gusty winds.The death toll now stands at 24 humans and more than a million animals. Thousands of homes have been destroyed or severely damaged. Thousands more are at risk.
