Bricks thrown through front windows of home, OPP investigates

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after someone threw two bricks into the front windows of a home in Norfolk County.

It happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday at a house on Smith’s Mill Rd.

Police say someone threw a brick through the front window and then another through the garage door.

The suspect then fled the area in a pickup truck.

Police say the home is currently under construction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.