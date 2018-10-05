;
Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote to go ahead Saturday

The U.S. Senate has voted to end debate on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Senators voted by a margin of 51 to 49 to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

A final vote is expected to happen Saturday.

Friday morning’s procedural vote came ahead of the official confirmation vote which is slated for Saturday.

Following Friday’s vote, Trump tweeted he was proud of the Senate.

At least one Senator has said the vote to end the debate doesn’t mean they will vote yes on the nomination.

Senators have been wrestling with the findings of an FBI background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, which he has denied.



