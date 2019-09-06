Break-in suspect scared off by resident in Stoney Creek home

Hamilton police are hoping the public can help identify a man who allegedly broke into a Stoney Creek home earlier this year.

Back on May 24, a man forced open a door at a house on Lido Dr. in the middle of the afternoon.

Police say the man started to walk through the home but was startled by a tenant. The man fled in an older model dark blue pickup truck with tools in the back.

He is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, roughly six-feet tall, with blue eyes.

Police say nothing was stolen and no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police detectives at 905-546-2957