Brawl breaks out at youth baseball game in Colorado

WARNING: This video contains graphic content

Police in Colorado are trying to identify a number of adults who were involved in a fight at a children’s baseball game.

Several injuries were reported after the fight broke out at an elementary school on June 15.

Coaches and parents were unhappy with a decision at the game involving seven-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire.

Police say the adults took over the field and began assaulting each other.

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public.

Investigators are still trying to identify the man seen in the video wearing a white shirt and teal shorts.

There were no reports of any children being injured.