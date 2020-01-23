Brass knuckles, cocaine, knife seized in Fort Erie, two people charged

Two people are facing charges after police seized drugs, a knife and brass knuckles from a home in Fort Erie.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Forsythe St. and Waterloo St. on Wednesday.

Police located weapons, cocaine and other “indicators of trafficking.”

Daniel Stuffels-Aitken, 31, and Brittany Lamb, 27, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.