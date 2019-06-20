;
Brantford boy shares emotional reunion with idol at NHL awards

An 11-year-old hockey fan from Brantford who famously met Carey Price following the loss of his mother shared an unexpected reunion with his idol at the NHL Awards Thursday night.

Anderson Whitehead’s mom passed away late last year following a long battle with cancer. Her final wish was to help her son meet his favourite player, Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Price.

A video of the young boy and Price sharing a heart-warming hug went viral in February after the pair finally met at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The encounter won the NHL Fan Choice Award for Best Feel-Good Moment of the 2018-19 season in Las Vegas Thursday night.

Anderson was called up on stage and told by the presenter that Price was unable to make it to the show but had sent a video. Before the hockey star finished his message, he steps out of frame and shows up on stage with a jersey for the Brantford teen.

Price invited the boy to next year’s All-Star game, to which he answered with a resounding “Yes!”

Video of the pair’s most recent interaction has been trending online after bringing many in the hockey world and beyond to tears.



