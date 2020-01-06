Staff and students at a Brantford high school have returned to class after police investigated a bomb threat early Monday morning.

Police say a “general bomb threat” was made via phone call to St. John’s College around 8:45 a.m.

BPS is currently investigating a Bomb Threat that was received by St John's CI this morning. Staff and students were evacuated to a safe location. Officers are on-scene continuing the investigation. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) January 6, 2020

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board notified Brantford police who made the decision to evacuate the building.

Staff and students were sent to Tollgate School while police investigated the incident.

BPS is currently conducting an investigation at St John's CI on Paris Rd. As a precaution the school has been evacuated. @BHNCDSB @GEDSB @SJEagles — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) January 6, 2020

Officers searched the school and shortly before 11 a.m., police deemed the building safe. In an alert on the school’s website, the school board said there was “no threat to the school.”

Students and staff returned to the school and classes resumed as normal.