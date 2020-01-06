Brantford students return to class after police investigate bomb threat

Staff and students at a Brantford high school have returned to class after police investigated a bomb threat early Monday morning.

Police say a “general bomb threat” was made via phone call to St. John’s College around 8:45 a.m.

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board notified Brantford police who made the decision to evacuate the building.

Staff and students were sent to Tollgate School while police investigated the incident.

Officers searched the school and shortly before 11 a.m., police deemed the building safe. In an alert on the school’s website, the school board said there was “no threat to the school.”

Students and staff returned to the school and classes resumed as normal.

