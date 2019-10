Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

Autumn Calderon was reported missing by her family on Saturday.

Police say they are concerned for her well-being.

Calderon is described as being five-foot-six, with brown eyes, and brown shoulder-length hair.

She is known to visit Brantford’s downtown core and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050, ext. 2206.