Brantford police search for missing 18-year-old man with autism

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man with autism.

Devon Motz was last seen on Jan. 5 near the Tim Horton’s on Mt. Pleasant St. in Brantford.

Motz is described as being six-foot-one, 180 lbs, with a slim to medium build, and long straight hair. He was wearing glasses, a black leather jacket with a black and orange ‘Sons of Anarchy’ hooded sweatshirt.

Brantford police are hoping to confirm the teen’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.