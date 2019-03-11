;
Brantford police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Shaeylae Ford-Banks, who goes by the name Emma, was last seen in the 100 block of North Park St. on March 11 around 5:20 a.m.

She is described as being five-foot-two, 108 lbs, with a slim build, blue eyes, and long blonde hair. She was wearing a black waist length jacket that may have fur around the hood, and red rimmed glasses.

Police have released an image of a male wearing an orange, hooded sweatshirt who they believe may be with the teen.

They say it is possible Ford-Banks is in another city.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext 2265.



