Brantford police search for missing 14-year-old girl
Brantford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police say Shaeylae Ford-Banks, who goes by the name Emma, was last seen in the 100 block of North Park St. on March 11 around 5:20 a.m.
She is described as being five-foot-two, 108 lbs, with a slim build, blue eyes, and long blonde hair. She was wearing a black waist length jacket that may have fur around the hood, and red rimmed glasses.
Police have released an image of a male wearing an orange, hooded sweatshirt who they believe may be with the teen.
They say it is possible Ford-Banks is in another city.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-7050, ext 2265.
MISSING PERSON – Shaeylae FORD-BANKS who goes by EMMA is a 14 y.o female who was last seen this morning around 5:30 a.m. on North Park St. Described as 5'2", 108lbs with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. She maybe with an unknown male. https://t.co/T4rD2oQVrw pic.twitter.com/Xa6frmeUf9
— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 11, 2019
Commenting Guidelines