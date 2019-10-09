Brantford police locate guns during home invasion investigation

Investigators have recovered two firearms near the scene of a violent home invasion in Brantford.

Officers were called to a home on Sarah St. around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police say three men armed with firearms forced their way inside the house.

Four people were home at the time and one of the residents was assaulted.

Police say gunshots were fired as the men fled the scene.

The victim was treated for minor injuries by emergency medical services.

Officers and members of the K9 unit searched the surrounding area and found two suspects hiding on nearby properties.

Gideon Bonsu, 26 and Terence Watson, 33, are facing a slew of charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm. A third suspect is still outstanding.

On Tuesday, Brantford Police Service officers and the Guelph Police Service K9 unit conducted a ground search and found two firearms a short distance away from the home.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation or who may have security footage of the area is asked to contact Det. Kevin Cabral at 519-756-0113, ext. 2206.