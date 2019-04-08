;
Brantford police investigating a homicide

Brantford police are continuing to investigate a homicide that happened Friday night.

Just before midnight, police were called to a residence on William St. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

37-year-old Gerald Robert was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Cabral at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206.



